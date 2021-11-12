Chalo, let's have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the day. , Bigg Boss 15, and more. It's time to have a dekko at the trending TV newsmakers of 12 November 2021. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Fights, Drama and Gaali-galoch! 8 contestants of the controversial show who were the most abusive on national television

Bigg Boss 15

A lot happened in the Bigg Boss 15 world today. As y'all know, Afsana Khan had grabbed headlines for her panic attack and later for using a knife and threatening herself. She was given medical assistance on the spot. However, seeing her behaviour, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house. But it seems the singer is not ready to give up. She refused to leave the house. She said she would take and Rajiv Adatia with her if she leaves. Elsewhere, it is rumoured that the makers are planning to get new wild card entrants on the show. It is said that Moose Jattana and Karan Nath are possibly the wild card contestants. came out in support of Umar Riaz who has got a lot of fan support right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan loses her cool and refuses to leave after being nishkashit; yells 'Shamita aur Rajiv ko lekar jaungi'

Sodhi bought Rolls Royce?

Former Sodhi of Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka Gurucharan Singh has grabbed headlines for his selfie with a Rolls Royce. The actor fans are wondering whether he has bought the luxurious car or he is just posing alongside it. Nonetheless, they are happy with his post. Fans reminded him of his jeep from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and praised his acting chops on the show. They also urged him to return to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parag Tyagi slams Shamita Shetty for demeaning Afsana Khan; says, 'Please don't forget you don't come from high society'

Read the story here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi poses alongside Rolls Royce; fans say 'Aap ki jeep ke samne kuch bhi nhi hai'

Mohsin praise Jasmin

actor Mohsin Khan will be featuring in a music video with soon. The actor took to his social media handle to praise Jasmin. He shared a couple of pictures of them together from the sets and captioned the post saying, "Shes such a natural performer… beautiful punjaban…With d sweetest most hardworking @jasminbhasin2806 got To know a little abour her journey… her hardwork .. May you always shine InshaAllah."

View pics here: Mohsin Khan and his 'beautiful punjaban' Jasmin Bhasin's pictures will make you move over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Kartik and Naira

Kavita donates hair to cancer patients

who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 has donated her luscious curls to cancer patients. The actress chopped off her mane and now has a short bob. She shared the pictures of the same on her social media which went viral instantly.

Check out the story here: Kavita Kaushik chops off her lustrous locks for a new look; donates her hair to cancer patients

Saif's reason for being workaholic

Saif Ali Khan will be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Thereupon he revealed that he is working a lot these days as he fear that he would become a father again.

Check out the promo here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan opens up on working non-stop; says, 'Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh or bachche ho jayenge'

Ankita's family get-together

has grabbed headlines for her wedding rumours with beau Vicky Jain. The actress has been sharing some pictures of gifts on her Instagram stories which have been adding to the speculations. The newest reason is her family get-together pics that she shared a couple of hours ago. They have left fans wondering whether the pre-wedding festivities have begun already.

Check out the pictures here: Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities begin? Pics of actress' latest get-together with fam makes fans wonder