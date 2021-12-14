It's time to give a wrap on the TV newsmakers of the day. Ankita finally got married to her beau Vicky, Disha aka Priya reveals the future story of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the makers of Anupamaa planning to bring interesting twists to keep the viewers hooked and more. Though Bigg Boss 15 is running low on the TRPs, there are only a select few contestants to have managed to keep their viewers glued to the show and that is TejRan. However, the differences between them are cropping up more often these days. Anyway, without further ado, let's check who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The beautiful couple look like a jodi made in heaven in first shaadi pics

Ankita marries Vicky

has finally tied the knot with her beau Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress had been dating Vicky Jain for a couple of years now. December began in full tam-jham as all the pre-wedding preparations had started in full swing. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on 12th December and included engagement, Mehendi, Sangeet and Haldi. And just a couple of hours ago, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding pictures and videos were shared that went viral like wildfire on social media. Ankita made for the prettiest bride in Golden lehenga-choli. She looked nothing less than royalty. Vicky contrasted her with a white embroidered sherwani. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The beautiful varmala moment with background music and flowers looks straight out of a movie – watch

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The beautiful couple look like a jodi made in heaven in first shaadi pics

TejRan ka the end?

In Bigg Boss 15, we saw that asked Tejasswi Prakash whether she is insecure if she talks to Karan Kundrra. After that, Karan and Tejasswi had a chat. Tejasswi was pretty hyper. Karan and Teja both lose their cool. Is this TejRan's the end?

Anupamaa makers' masterstroke

The makers of , , and starrer Anupamaa have planned a very interesting twist in the lives of Vanraj, Anu, Anuj and Kavya. As y'all know, Malvika is all set to enter the house. Aneri Vajani will be making her entry soon and she is going to change the dynamics between Vanraj-Kavya and Anuj-Anupamaa.

Priya's jealousy to bring her closer to Ram?

Recently, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 grabbed headlines for the rumours of going off-air. However, not just the leads but also the production house denied the same. and starrer is gearing up for the love story of Ram and Priya now. And Priya will soon realise her feelings for Ram. And it will be because of her jealousy.

Karishma to tie the knot next year

After Ankita Lokhande, now Naagin actress who got engaged to beau Varun Bangera a couple of weeks ago will be tying the knot soon. If reports are to be believed, Karishma is planning a wedding in February next year.

Shaheer-Hina's Mohabbat Hai win hearts

and 's new music video Mohabbat Hai was released today. The duo is winning hearts with their chemistry. This time they played star crossed lovers who fall in love.

