TOP TV News RECAP 15 December 2021: Shehnaaz's video with late Sidharth Shukla's mother and sister went viral. Bigg Boss 15's new drama both, inside and outside the house, grabbed headlines. and Vicky Jain, who got married yesterday, made news for the gifts from their well-wishers and friends from the industry. 's former beau Arhaan Khan made some shocking revelations about the actress who is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15.

Shehnaaz's video went viral

Shehnaaz Gill's video with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla and sister below the actor's residential building grabbed the attention of fans. The actress was apparently snapped with Sidharth's mother on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday, 12 December 2021. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia finally puts rumours of him quitting the show to rest – view pic

Ankita and Vicky's wedding gifts

If reports are anything to go by, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were showered with the choicest and most expensive gifts by their friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry. Tiger Shroff, , Rashami Desai, , , Mrinalini Tyagi, and more have sent various gifts worth lakhs to the newly married duo.

Bigg Boss 15 fight outside?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting into a nasty fight. After that, all hell broke loose as TejRan fans were scared for their bond. It seems KK's sister Meenu had liked some of the hate tweets against Tejasswi. Following the same, it seems Teja's brother Pratik Wayangankar has unfollowed KK sister Meenu Kundra.

Arhaan makes shocking claims

Rashami Desai's former beau and actor Arhaan Khan has made some shocking revelations. In an interview, the Bado Bahu actor said that Rashami knew about his past already. However, The actor chose not to speak about his personal life on national TV. Furthermore, he said that he regrets participating in Bigg Boss as it did him more damage than good.

TRP Report by Ormax Media

Week 49's TRP report by Ormax Media is out. A lot of old shows such as , Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi have re-entered the top 10. A few popular TV shows such as Udaariyaan, have slipped down.

Sushant's sister wishes Ankita-Vicky

Late 's sister Shweta Singh Kriti has sent her best wishes to the newly married duo Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Shweta has dropped a comment on Ankita's wedding post.

Gaurav clarifies Anuj's fate in Anupamaa

A couple of weeks ago, it was rumoured that 's Anuj will be bidding adieu to the show. However, that's not the case. The actor's latest Instagram post has made it clear one and for all!

