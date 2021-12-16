It's time to check out what happened in the TV world today. So, here we are giving a wrap on the TOP TV newsmakers of the day. The TRP report of Week 49 came out and Anupamaa's rating soared higher than ever. Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news because of Devoleena, Rashami for involving Sidharth in their conversation. Shivangi Joshi and dropped the poster of their first song today. Arhaan Khan's exclusive chat with BollywoodLife has been the talk of the town. Tejasswi and Karan's fights don't seem to end in Bigg Boss 15. Well, that's just the gist, let's check out who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Live Updates: ‘Mika Singh ho tum?’ Rakhi Sawant slams Abhijeet Bichukale for asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him

Zain bags a new project

is soon going to return on TV. Yes, you read that right. Zain, who was last seen in Naamkarann has grabbed an interesting lead role in Dipti Kalwani's new show Fanaa - Tere Ishq Mein. It is said that Zain will be playing the role of tech-genius and he will be an anti-hero of sorts. Dipti Kalwani also produced his other TV show Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Ankita gets trolled

was snapped in the city today. The actress was heading to her sasural finally for her Grih Pravesh. The video of the same was shared by the paparazzi on his Instagram account. The Pavitra Rishta actress looked really gorgeous in a blue saree. However, she was trolled.

Tejasswi poses a question for Karan

In the last couple of days, we have seen Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting into loads of fights. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, slammed Karan for his behaviour with Teja. Tejasswi is wondering what's it going to be like in the real world wherein they continue their relationship.

Arhaan spills the beans

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.com, Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan opened up on the chaabi matter. He wants and wishes that reveal that they were in a live-in relationship with each other and shared keys. He is very upset that in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the chaabi matter is discussed but Rashami never clarifies anything.

Devo and Rashami's spat

and Rashami Desai are no longer friends. In Bigg Boss 15, the two best friends' friendship has turned sour. And now, in the latest episode, Devoleena indirectly mentioned Sidharth Shukla in their conversation. It was from their Bigg Boss 13 sting. Rashami was very upset after the same. Fans slammed Devoleena for dragging Sidharth Shukla's name in their fight.

TRP Report Week 49

, , , Aneri Vajani and starrer Aupamaa has seen a boost in their TRPs. Bigg Boss 15's ratings didn't seem to improve a bit. The season has fallen flat even with TejRan love story.

Shaheer -Shivangi drop their song poster

Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi have released the poster of their upcoming music video, O Dilbar Yaara. The song is by Stebin Ben. The two make for a lovely couple in the post. It is a song about love and despair.

Anupamaa welcomes Malvika

Rupali Ganguly has welcomed Aneri Vajani on Anupamaa. The two ladies share an amazing bond off-screen it seems. Rupali Ganguly penned a welcome post for Aneri as she joined the show (in episodes) from today. "Welcome to the show @vajanianeri Can't wait for everyone to see what you are going to twist and turn here...@gauravkhannaofficial THU THU THU."

