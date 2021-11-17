Hola, it's a brand new day and time for us to update you all daily soap lovers with the upcoming twists in your favourite TV shows today. From Anupamaa, Udaariyaan to , Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more, check out the DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers of the TOP TV shows here: Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Baa to be left alone as her family gets destroyed; these four people to leave the house

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa saw a shocking twist taking place. Baa aka Alpana Buch made some shocking allegations against her husband. Babuji aka Arvind Vaidya was devastated by the same. Seeing how Baa insulted him, Anupamaa takes Babuji to her home. Anupamaa won't ever forget the insult or forgive Baa for the same. And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anupamaa, GK and Anuj trying their best to normalise things for Babuji after the traumatic turn of events. However, Babuji will have a tough time forgoing the heartbreak. It is truly a heartbreaking sight. Elsewhere, Baa's brother aka Mamaji will also leave the house following the incident. Baa had also insulted Mamaji in an anger-ridden outburst. Baa will have a mental breakdown following the same. Moreover, Kavya will ask Baa to set things right before V aka Vanraj returns home. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to get a makeover in the show? Check out her pics decked up in the prettiest pink outfit, doing a twirl

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest episode of the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's tilak ceremony taking place with Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant. However, Abhimanyu has been in love with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and not Aarohi. He will reveal the same in front of everyone. When met with allegations, Abhimanyu will take a firm stand saying that he is in love with Akshara and intends to marry her. Now, in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will break Abhimanyu's heart. Abhimanyu will ask Akshara to reveal what she feels for him in front of everyone. However, Akshara will stay quiet. It will be taken as a no from Akshara. A disheartened Abhimanyu will leave the Goenka house in despair. Also Read - Spoiler alert! Here's what you can expect from tonight's episodes of Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer we saw Bhavani Kaku making a strange demand from Sayi. Bhavani Kaku aka Kishore Shahane will ask Sayi to give her an heir much to everyone's shock. Now, Ninad and Ashwini have joined hands to bring Virat and Sayi closer. Upon the doctor's insistence, Sayi and Virat are living separately. This is bringing them closer. Now, in tomorrow's episode, Virat and Sayi will have a conversation in which they talk about living together again. Virat and Sayi are still confused that he/she doesn't want to stay together. They will share a mushy moment with each other. Virat will say that he won't let Sayi go away and Sayi replies that she won't let him go either.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has taken an interesting turn on the show. Ram and Priya, though unaware, have become attached to each other. However, the two are yet to realise the fact. In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we are currently seeing the Karwa Chauth special episode taking place. Ram has kept a fast for Priya and likewise Priya for Ram. However, neither knows about it. Elsewhere, Nandini has been pushing Priya to sign the annulment papers. Now, in tonight's episode of we will see Vedika trying to brainwash Ram. She tells him that Priya had met Neeraj before marrying Ram and had confessed her feelings for him. Elsewhere, Priya's mother will beg for forgiveness from Ram. and Rashmeet Kaur will make an appearance on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and perform on Ghana Kasuta.

Udaariyaan

In the latest episode of Udaariyaan starring Priyanka Choudhary, Karan V Grover, and Isha Malviya, we saw Angad meeting Tejo and Fateh's family to discuss their engagement and dinner. They later have a bonfire outside where Jasmin hurts her saying that he is her third would-be husband. In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Angad and Fateh getting into a fight. Fateh would be very angry with Angad for making her cry.