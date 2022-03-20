From Karan Kundrra revealing his wedding plans to Archana Puran Singh’s reaction to The Kashmir Files and controversy, many TV celebs and shows were in the news today. It’s the weekend so you might have missed some important updates about your favourite TV star or his/her show. But, don’t worry; BollywoodLife is here with a roundup of what all happened today in the TV industry. Below is the list of trending TV news of the day… Also Read - Naagin 6, 20 March 2022 Written Update: Maha Sapera is out to get Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash amid Holi celebrations

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting married soon? The actor REVEALS

Karan Kundrra and Tejaswii Prakash started dating each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Even after the reality show ended, the two are going strong, and recently Karan opened up about his wedding plans.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/karan-kundrra-and-tejasswi-prakash-getting-married-soon-the-actor-reveals-latest-tv-news-2031185/

Did The Kashmir Files deserve a chance to promote film on The Kapil Sharma Show? Archana Puran Singh reacts [Exclusive]

From the past few weeks, there’s a lot of controversy going on about The Kashmir Files film not being promoted at The Kapil Sharma Show. BollywoodLife got in touch with Archana Puran Singh to ask her about it, and here’s how she has reacted to the controversy.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/did-the-kashmir-files-deserve-a-chance-to-promote-film-on-the-kapil-sharma-show-archana-puran-singh-reacts-exclusive-latest-tv-news-2029765/

Anupamaa: aka Vanraj OPENS up about making a shift from films to TV; says ‘I realised it’s not going to be luxurious’

Before playing the lead role in Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey played prominent roles in many Bollywood and South films. Recently, the actor opened up about making a shift from films to TV.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/anupamaa-sudhanshu-pandey-aka-vanraj-opens-up-about-making-a-shift-from-films-to-tv-says-i-realised-its-not-going-to-be-luxurious-2031192/

opens up about being the bigger star; says, 'I know she is more successful'

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, both the actors are very famous TV personalities. But, there’s no doubt that Rubina is more successful than Abhinav. Recently, in an interview, Shukla opened up about his wife being more successful than him.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/abhinav-shukla-opens-up-about-rubina-dilaik-being-the-bigger-star-says-i-know-she-is-more-successful-2031160/

completes 20 years in the entertainment industry; fans trend ‘2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI’

Rashami Desai’s first film (Assamese movie) recently completed 20 years of its release. So, today, ‘2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI’, was trending on Twitter.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/rashami-desai-completes-20-years-in-the-entertainment-industry-fans-trend-2-dazzling-decades-of-rashami-2031144/