It's time to walk you guys through the TOP trending TV News of the day. The TV industry never sleeps even though it's almost yet another festive season. made headlines for her seductive photoshoot, Indian Idol 12 duo Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's picture sharing jacket and muffler have gone viral on social media. began her birthday celebrations with beau Varun with a special dinner date. Preggers shared her preference of having a girl or a boy. And a lot more things happened today. So, without further ado, let's check out who and what made news in the TV industry today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Enjoying Rakhi Sawant's Love Lapata talks? Shehnaaz Gill and these BB contestants were the perfect love 'hypemans' for couples on the show

Karishma's birthday surprise from her fiance

Karishma Tanna is celebrating her birthday today. And her friends and admirers are sending out birthday wishes for the gorgeous actress on her special day. And her birthday celebrations kickstarted with a dinner date with her fiance Varun Bangera. The actress didn't share the pictures with her beau but the glow on her face is proof of her happiness. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia finally revealed the truth behind TEJRAN relationship, Real or Fake? Exclusive

Check out the story here: Soon-to-be married birthday girl Karishma Tanna thanks fiancé Varun Bangera for giving her a romantic surprise – view pics Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra loves Tejasswi Prakash, they will definitely get married,’ says Rajiv Adatia

Karan to leave Udaariyaan

's character Angad Maan is soon going to exit and 's TV show Udaariyaan. Reports are going about that Angad's character in the show will soon make his exit. Karan had joined the show a couple of months ago. In the recent episode of Udaariyaan, Karan's acting chops had impressed the masses.

Check out the story here: Udaariyaan SPOILER: Angad aka Karan V Grover to exit soon; fans hail him for his acting chops in the latest episode

Shweta's sizzling hot photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari may be missing from the small screens right now. However, she is ruling the hearts with her Instagram posts. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay's OG Prerna had turned on her seductive charm in her latest photoshoot. Shweta looked like a supermodel in it.

Check out the pictures here: Shweta Tiwari turns into a seductress in latest saree photoshoot – View Pics

Does Bharti want a girl or a boy?

The Kapil Sharma Show comedienne Bharti Singh is expecting her first child with beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actress has shared whether she wants a girl or a boy. In a hilarious video, Bharti shared that she would want a girl as she could ask her to make tea whereas if she has a boy, he would always make excuses.

Read the whole story here: Boy or girl? Preggers Bharti Singh shares her preference in the funniest way possible

Gashmeer Mahajani leaving Imlie?

A couple of days ago, reports had surfaced that Gashmeer Mahajani is leaving Imlie which stars him in the lead. He is paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the show which also stars Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead. It is being said that Gashmeer is not leaving the show but will be taking a break from the show for a new project.

Check deets here: SAY WHAT! Imlie's Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani to leave the show for THIS reason

Shraddha's new reel with beau grabs attention

has jumped the bandwagon of the trending reel of 12 months capture. And it includes unseen pictures and videos of the Kundali Bhagya actress and her Commander beau Rahul Nagal. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Bigg Boss 15 promo

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Tejasswi Prakash getting into a nasty argument with over Karan Kundrra. It seems Teja's question to Karan whether he will date her outside has not sit well with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

Check out the promo here: Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra whether he would date Rashami Desai outside, the ladies get into a verbal spat