Let's walk through the TV newsmakers of the day...

Dipika Kakar mourns the loss of her pet

Yesterday, Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram handle and shared a devastating piece of news. She and Shoaib lost their furry baby, Cuddles. In her post, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress revealed that Cuddle was suffering for the last one year. She penned a heartfelt note while sharing her last picture with him. "I never knew this wud be my last pic with him. This was just daybefore wen i took him to the vet. He had come Out from the Xray room to I was giving him a warm hug ki wo ghabraaye na… He wasnt keeping well from the last 1 year. in the last 2-3 days the condition was difficult. & yesterday was critical. He faught a lot & gave up at 3 this morning. He passed away," her note read.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture of Cuddle and wrote, "Na tujhse pehle koi tha, Na tere baad koi hoga"

Shaheer turns stylist for daughter

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself with his two-month-old daughter Anaya. He is trimming her hair for her. It is the cutest video on the internet today.

Aishwarya and Neil to tie the knot soon?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Virat aka and Aishwarya Sharma are dating in real life. The two had their roka earlier this year. And now are all set to tie the knot. Aishwarya's friends threw a surprise bachelorette bash for her. Aishwarya shared the reel video of the same on her gram a couple of hours ago. Meanwhile, it is said that the two lovebirds will get hitched in Ujjain on November 30.

Nikki's extra bold avatar

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has grabbed headlines for her latest Instagram post. In case you missed it, she went braless for a magazine cover photoshoot. The picture took social media by storm. Nikki Tamboli has always made headlines for her stunning style statements.

REFUTES BB15 rumours

Media reports surfaced yesterday stating that Zain Imam is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. However, the actor has refused the same saying that he doesn't even watch the show. However, he added that if he felt comfortable, he would say yes on the first go itself. He also added that he has been approached for the show for the last 3 years.