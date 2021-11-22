Hola, it's time to have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the day. The entertainment world never sleeps. Though the TRPs are not that good, Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed headlines for the shocking content such as reactions from celebrities outside, etc. Let's walk you through the TV newsmakers of 22nd November 2021... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Meri toh jutti ke barabar hai....' angry Afsana Khan hits out at Shamita Shetty during press conference - watch video

Rupali mourns costar's demise

In a shocking turn of events, former Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passed away yesterday. She had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus a couple of days ago. She had been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in the city. However, the actress lost her battle to COVID and breathed her last yesterday (21 November 2021). , Alpana Buch and Mehul Nissar amongst others mourned her demise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang, Paras Chhabra, Donal Bisht - 7 names doing the rounds as wild cards for Salman Khan's show

Check out the report here: Anupamaa: Madhavi Gogate passes away after battling COVID, Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch mourn her demise Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Afsana Khan returned to Mumbai for a meeting with the channel creatives for a comeback on Salman Khan's show?

Afsana SLAMS Shamita

In an interview with the media, Afsana Khan had called out contestant . Afsana Khan who was evicted from the house following a panic attack said that she won't spare Shamita even if she met her someday after the show. Furthermore, she said that she is not even equal to her jutti.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss 15: 'Meri toh jutti ke barabar hai....' angry Afsana Khan hits out at Shamita Shetty during press conference - watch video

Shaheer's HOT video

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Hai 3 actress shared what seems like a fan edit on his Instagram handle. His video is going viral on social media as you read this. It is a reel of his transformation over the years.

Check out the video here: Shaheer Sheikh's transformation from blah to waah will make women go Ooh-la-la – watch then and now video

Anuj and Anupamaa dance together

Anuj ana Anupamaa aka and Rupali Ganguly have been sharing reel videos on her Instagram together a lot. And she shared a reel of dancing with Gaurav on a and song.

Watch the reel here: Anupamaa BTS: Anuj and Anu’s chemistry as they groove to a Salman Khan song will make you swoon – Watch

Anusha REFUTES participation in BB15

For ages now, buzz had been going around the TV town that will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. She had recently conducted an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram where she was asked about the same. She made it crystal clear that she won't be participating in Bigg Boss 15.

Check out her statement here: Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar again SLAMS rumours of entering Salman Khan's show; talks about bad relationships in Ask Me Anything session

Gauahar slams Karan

Gauahar Khan who is an avid commentator and Bigg Boss watcher tweeted out against Karan Kundrra in his fight with Pratik Sehajpal last night. The actress called him an absolute bully.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss 15: 'An absolute bully,' Gauahar Khan lashes out at Karan Kundrra after his nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal on Weekend Ka Vaar

Shraddha's UNSEEN pics

recently shared some unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony with beau Rahul Sharma. The pictures have turned out to be so beautiful that you won't be able to take your eyes off the couple.

Have a dekko at the pics here: Newly married Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony with beau Rahul Sharma are all things love