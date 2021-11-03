It's time to update y'all with the top trending TV news of the day. A lot happened, thanks to Bigg Boss 15, the festive occasion and more. So, without further ado, let's check out the TV newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly gets Diwali ready and her stunning traditional avatar is the perfect style inspo for this festive season

Abhira win hearts in

The new generation of Goenka's is making a mark already. Recently, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant made an entry as Dr Abhimanyu Birla, Akshara Goenka and Aarohi Goenka. Fans are already shipping Abhimanyu and Akshara. They even have a ship name in place. Abhimanyu and Akshara's Jodi is called Abhira. And their latest video stills are going viral on social media and HOW! Harshad and Pranali's chemistry is being loved by the audience. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 43 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa maintains its numero uno position, Harshad-Pranali-Karishma's entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai boost ratings

Check out their latest photos here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu-Akshara win hearts; make fans forget Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Anuj to confess his love for Anupamaa

In a shocking Diwali Dhamakaa twist, Anuj aka 's feelings for Anupamaa aka will be revealed in front of everyone. And Anuj himself will confess his feelings for Anupamaa that too in front of the entire Shah household. Anupamaa will also learn about Anuj's feelings for her.

Check out the latest promo here: Diwali Dhamaka on Anupaama as Anuj Kapadia confesses his love for Anu in front of Vanraj; MaAn’s bond to change forever after this major truth bomb - Watch

Dayaben's net worth

Ka OOltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka may not be working right now. However, it has not affected her popularity by a bit. In fact, she has become more popular it seems. Fans of the actress are awaiting her return eagerly. When will she return if she's planning a return, only Disha knows. Meanwhile...

Check out her net worth here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani's Net Worth will leave you shell-shocked!

Jasmin-Mohsin's BTS pictures

Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 14, and Naagin 4 fame and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan are collaborating for a music video. The pictures of the same went viral on social media. Mohsin recently quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His fans are eager to see him in his new music video.

Check out their pictures here: Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin’s BTS pictures from their upcoming music video will make you root for this new pair

TV TRP Report week 43

In the TV TRP Report of Week 43, Anupamaa has topped the charts again. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a good jump. Bigg Boss 15, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 are not doing well on the TRP.

Check out the list here: TV TRP Report Week 43 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa maintains its numero uno position, Harshad-Pranali-Karishma's entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai boost ratings

Ayush Viz gets married

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz who played the role of Mohit in the show has tied the knot with his ladylove, Sakshi Kohli. attended the wedding. , Rocky Jaiswal wished the couple on their new journey.

Check out the story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Viz ties the knot with Sakshi Kohli; Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra send congratulatory messages

Shivangi-Mohsin's career plans

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan may no longer be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But their plates are already full. Uh-huh, you read it right. While Shivangi is shooting for a photoshoot with Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Mohsin Khan is busy shooting for his music video. They already have some plans in place.

Read the whole story here: Mohsin Khan – Shivangi Joshi have their hands full after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – read details

Gauahar supports Jay; faces backlash

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw an elimination round taking place. Special guests saved some of the contestants. The saved contestants were asked to nominate other contestants. Jay took Miesha Iyer's name. Gauahar Khan who is an avid follower of the lauded him for his logic and reasoning. She also slammed Tejasswi Prakash for her comments on the same. Gauahar got a backlash from Teja's fans.

Check it out here: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan comes out in support of ; upset Tejasswi Prakash fans say, 'Bully toh aap ho'

Fans call out Simba

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Simba Nagpal making a huge remark about Umar Riaz. He apparently said that Umar looks like an atankwadi (terrorist). Simba also pushed Uma into the pool. Fans of Umar lashed out at Simba for his comment and behaviour.

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Upset fans react strongly, trend 'Justice for Umar Riaz' after Simba Nagpal calls him 'Atankwadi'