Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande's last post of 2021 for Vicky Jain, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on seeing Shamita Shetty and more

Shaheer Sheikh's praise for Shivangi Joshi-Randeep Rai, Ankita Lokhande's last 2021 post for Vicky Jain, Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty's virtual reunion and more: Meet the TV Newsmakers of 31st December 2021.