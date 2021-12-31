And just like that, 2021 has come to an end. It's time to give a wrap on the daily TV Newsmakers. Today, we saw celebs sharing their last couple of posts of 2021. So, there's who shared a post for Vicky, who is in Maldives shared their vacation pictures on the gram. will get to meet her sister on a video call, thanks to . The two sisters break down on seeing each other. praised his costars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai for their acting chops in 2. Rajiv Adatia, a former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, revealed that he has seen a ghost inside the house and more. So, despite people celebrating New Year's Eve, a lot happened in the TV world. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 SPOILER: Anand cuts his hand in concern for Anandi; AnaAn fans happy with his confession – view tweets

Shaheer praises AnaAn

a couple of hours ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle and showered praises on Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. Shaheer has worked with both Randeep and Shivangi. Randeep featured in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 as Sachin whereas Shivangi and Shaheer's song O Dilbar Yaara was released recently. He praised them both for their acting chops while watching the TV show. Also Read - Bigg Boss Ghost Stories: Rajiv Adatia, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, and other celebs who felt paranormal activity in the house

Rajiv reveals he saw a ghost

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Rajiv Adatia revealed that he saw a ghost inside the house of Bigg Boss. Rajiv was speaking to ETimes when he revealed that he was once having a chat with Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat inside when he saw the ghost. Rajiv revealed that not just him, but even Nishant saw the ghost of a girl. This is not the first time that paranormal experiences have happened inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shilpa Shetty breaks down

This weekend is going to be a dhamakedaar Weekend on Bigg Boss 15. Special guests will be joining to make the 31st December, 1st Jan and 2nd Jan nights special. And Shilpa Shetty is one of them. Now, the two sisters haven't been apart for such a long time ever. And hence, when they'll connect through a video call, Shamita and Shilpa will both break down. The bond between the Shetty sisters is too endearing. the emotional reunion will leave everyone in tears.

Ankita's last 2021 post for Vicky

Love birds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married just a couple of days ago on 14th December 2021. The two lovebirds have been painting the town red as the newly married duo. Ankita Lokhande has been super active on social media. The actress shared a last 2021 post for Vicky and it's super sweet. She shared a couple of couple pictures on her gram and captioned the post saying, "I am thankful for nights that turned into mornings, my best friend that turned into my family, and dreams that turned into reality. #2021bride #2021lastday #2021lastpost #anvikikahani.' Check out her Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ram and Gautami's Maldivian holiday

Like a lot of celebrities who are celebrating New Year's Eve abroad, Ram Kapoor and too are having a blast on the last day of 2021. The two lovebirds are in the Maldives enjoying their vacation. The OG Ram of Bade Acche Lagte Hain took to his gram and shared some amazing pictures and videos from their holiday. Gautami and Ram are having a blast in Maldives, we must say. Check out his posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Shoaib celebrates Dipika's BB12 win

Dipika Kakar had participated in a couple of years ago. The actress won hearts and was eventually crowned winner of Bigg Boss 12. And just a couple of hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle and celebrated Dipika's win. It was 3 year anniversary. He shared a picture of himself with Dipika and the trophy. The lovebirds had their arm in arms after a merry and emotional reunion. "3YRS BB12 WINNER DIPIKA," Shoaib captioned the post.

3YRS BB12 WINNER DIPIKA pic.twitter.com/jzgavAVrFf — Shoaib Ibrahim (@Shoaib_Ibrahim1) December 30, 2021

That's all for the day in the TV Newsmakers.