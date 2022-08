Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have maintained their dignified silence our their divorce, the couple's separation did break millions of hearts as they were the most loved and popular TV celebrity couple. while Aamir and Sanjeeda divorced, their daughter Arya was the biggest concern for them as both the parents wanted her to live with them. However, Sanjeeda took the custody solely and is now single handled taking care of daughter Arya and is not allowing Aamir to even meet her, claims reports.

Aamir in his recent interaction spoke about the reports of him not being allowed to meet daughter Arya by ex-wife Sanjeeda, to which he said that it's a very 'sensitive' topic for him and he doesn't wish to talk as unfortunately everything is blamed on men in this society and he doesn't want to play any cards. Aamir did admit that the separation from ex-wife Sanjeeda left him shaken. Talking about his failed marriage in an interaction with the Bombay Times, Aamir said, " If COVID-19 can strike us, anything can happen. Relationships ka tootna toh phir bahut chhoti baat hoti hai. During the pandemic, I got a lot of time to introspect. I started looking at the positives, be it from COVID-19 or my failed relationship. I learnt to move on"

Aamir even denied to being in touch with Sanjeeda now, as she has taken the entire custody of her daughter and is now in a position to not allow the other parent to meet the daughter due to being her sole guardian. Sanjeev too never spoke about her divorce with Aamir, only when reports of her not allowing Aamir to meet her daughter spread like wildfire on the internet Sanjeeda reacted and confirmed that she is taking care of her daughter solely and soon people will be interested in her professional life more than personal.