Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma met a couple of days ago. It was a merry evening with friends and colleagues from the industry. Kapil has shared a couple of pictures with Aamir on his gram and thanked him for a beautiful evening. And now, Archana Puran Singh has shared a video from the same night. Archana was also present at that time as was Kavita Kaushik and others. It was a full house and Kapil, as usual, crooned to some memorable and iconic songs. Archana shared a video of Aamir Khan enjoying Kapil's singing. The actor was moved and left speechless.

Aamir Khan enjoys Kapil Sharma's singing

Aamir Khan is keeping a low profile ever since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has also taken a break from movies and has been chilling and meeting friends these days. And that's what happened a couple of days ago when Aamir met Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and more at his residence. The actor turned host and it was a memorable evening for everyone. Archana Puran Singh has shared a video online just now. It features Kapil Sharma crooning to the Ghulam Ali song Hungama Hai Kyon. Aamir Khan is seen enjoying Kapil Sharma's musicality. Everyone else is enjoying the musical night too.

Archana Puran Singh reunited with Aamir Khan after decades. They worked in Raja Hindustani which starred Aamir and in the lead. She called him a paradox of gyaan and mischief. Archana also thanked Kapil for singing their favourite song and revealed that the drink in Kapil's hand is lemon juice and not a hard drink. The video is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Kapil Sharma singing and Aamir Khan enjoying his song here:

Kapil Sharma thanked Archana for capturing the moment so beautifully. He recalled the evening as well and called it a time spent beautifully.

Recently, Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3 and Kapil Sharma was also present at the trailer launch. The superstar turned goofy and joked about Kapil not inviting him on his show. At the launch, Aamir also revealed that since he is working a little less and spending more time with family, he has been watching which is a comedy show. He once called Kapil and thanked him for entertaining him. Aamir also confessed to being a fan of the comedian. The actor also took a sly dig in a moment of jest saying that Kapil never invited him on the show.