is one actress who has been a part of all the mediums. She left a mark on TV, later did some Bollywood films, and now, she is slowly and steadily making a mark on OTT. Aamna's web series Aadha Ishq started streaming on Voot a few weeks ago and the actress' performance in it is being appreciated a lot. BollywoodLife recently spoke to Aamna and the actress opened up about her first on-screen kiss in the web series.

When asked if she is choosy while selecting the script on OTT as sometimes there's a lot of skin show in web series, the actress told us, "As long as the script requires; I have kissed for the first time on screen in Aadha Ishq, but from any angle, it doesn't look forced. It just goes in the flow with the entire script, and in fact, if you remove it from the script, it probably wouldn't work because it's a passionate love story. So, yes, of course, I am very particular about it. I just don't want to do it because I have to do it and because it's on the OTT platform."

"I have had several discussions with my producers and my director that why it is required like we literally had arguments, and sat and spoke about it that why we need to. Then when you get the narrative and when you hear their point of view; you come to a conclusion and a middle path like okay maybe this much is important. So, for me, to be convinced as an actor to what I am doing on screen is very important," added.

Aamna rose to fame with her role of Kashish in the show Kahiin to Hoga. The show ran for four years, and the actress’ chemistry with was appreciated a lot.