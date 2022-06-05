Aamna Sharif is one actress who has explored all the mediums. She has left a mark on TV, done some good Bollywood films, and now, she is slowly setting her foot on OTT. The actress’ web series Aadha Ishq started streaming on Voot a few days ago, and BollywoodLife recently interacted with Aamna and spoke to her about how TV actors face discrimination in Bollywood, and they don’t get lead roles as they come from the Television background. A few days ago, actresses like Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also spoken about it. Also Read - Aashram 3: Loved Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala? Do check out these web series on fake godmen

When asked if she faced any discrimination while doing the transition from TV to films, the actress said, “I still face it and of course, I faced it then. I am happy that I have been through that journey, I wouldn’t want to change anything about it. But I think I could have got better offers after doing Aloo Chaat and . I still face that discrimination even though things have changed.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal opens up on life with Katrina Kaif after marriage at the awards show

Aamna also revealed how she wasn’t selected for a project even after giving auditions and lock tests. She said, “I had done auditions and look test for a particular character, and the makers loved me, however, the platform didn’t go ahead with me because I come from a Television background. So, it’s very unfortunate, I think that thinking needs to change; people need to accept an actor for what the actor is and not for the background it comes from. As long as I can perform in front of the camera and fit the bill, people should go ahead with me.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan BRUTALLY TROLLED for alleged 'rudeness and arrogance' with co-host Siddharth Kannan; netizens say, 'Too much attitude'

Aamna has some more interesting OTT projects lined up. But if you are waiting to see her in a daily soap that’s not going to happen soon. While talking to us about her plans of making a comeback on Television, Aamna said, “Not as of now. But, you never know about the future.”