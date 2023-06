Aashka Goradia just a few weeks ago announced her first pregnancy with husband Brent Globe, who is a yoga instructor, and just a few hours ago the actress took to her Instagram and shared the video of her prenatal yoga. Usually pregnant women start in the second trimester, which is after 14 weeks, and it is claimed that prenatal yoga helps to keep a mother and child happy, and there are high chances of vaginal birth. Aashka Goradia, who is under the supervision of an expert, and her husband, who is a certified yoga instructor, are seen doing yoga extremely comfortably, but what leaves many concerned is the head stand that she performs in pregnancy. Not many are in favour of this stunt in pregnancy, but it is claimed that a pregnant woman can perform a head stand under the suspenseful vision of the expert. Also Read - Aashka Goradia gets emotional as she sees her baby for the first time through sonograhy; calls it magical [Watch video]

Watch the video of Aashka Goradia doing prenatal yoga with the help of her husband, Brent Globe, who is a certified yoga instructor.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Aashka Goradia too urged her fans who are expecting babies to perform it under supervision and not try it at home. Aashka has received many messages from netizens and fans, as they are extremely concerned by the headstand that Aashka has performed. In the video, Aashka is doing all the different forms of yoga, leaving your eyes popping and jaws dropping. Everything is possible in pregnancy; to each his own.

While Aashka's friends are super elated by seeing this video, they are showering love on the actress, including her buddy and star , who dropped a heart for her and a teary smiley that indicates she is missing her. Aashka Goradia is due in a few months, and she is definitely enjoying her pregnancy.