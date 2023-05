Becoming a mother is the most beautiful feeling, and embracing parenthood is a joyful ride all together, but only for those who want it, and right now Kusum actress Ashka Goradia is embracing motherhood as she is expecting her first child and seeing her baby for the first time via sonography report. She became extremely emotional, and that's very natural. Aashka took to her Instagram and shared the video of her beautiful journey with husband Brent Globle and mentioned being so happy to soon embrace motherhood. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and more — Meet the members of 'Cry babies' club of Salman Khan's show

Watch the video of Aashka Goradia expressing her happiness after seeing her baby for the first time through ultrasound.

Aashka, on her official Instagram account, penned an emotional note that shows her emotion. Of becoming a mommy soon," so thankful it was magical to see this one for the first time. It reminded me of all the beautiful days we spent together with @ibrentgoble. Each day is magical. Filled with joy, excitement, and fears, but the anticipation of seeing this little one covers all fears. Dear husband, we have grown; everything is more special. To all the parents, including mine, thank you! It's truly the greatest ride". Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Kamya Punjabi-Shalabh Dang and more: TV stars who kissed in public to express their love [VIEW PICS]

There are many who showered Leo on the couple, including their friends from the television industry, right from Bigg Boss 16 fame to Tina Datta and more. Aashka has taken a sabbatical from acting and is right now enjoying her pregnancy phase. She is also a yoga instructor and often shares her workout videos on her Instagram page. Aashka was last seen in the Naagin show, where played the role of a lead serpent. Aashka and Mouni are the most popular best friends in town. And even Mouni cannot wait to see the baby and is eagerly waiting for the little one's arrival.