It was a few months ago that Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy with her husband Brent Goble. It was all the more special as the actress shared the news on Mother's Day. She is due in November and the diva is taking utmost care of herself. Aashka Goradia has been a yoga freak for a long time now and even during the pregnancy, she is continuing with her workout sessions to stay healthy. Prenatal yoga is a thing and Aashka is a dedicated one at it. She recently shared a video of her doing yoga and penned about her 18 weeks pregnancy journey.

performs prenatal yoga

Aashka Goradia's post was more of a husband appreciation post. Brent Goble is a trained yoga instructor in Goa. In the post, Aashka wrote that he is her guiding light and that his presence brings her an unmatched sense of comfort. She further wrote, "Through the gentle stretches, soothing breathwork, and mindful movements of prenatal yoga, I connect intimately with my evolving body, cherishing and accepting each new shift as a testament to the miracle of life within me." Aashka Goradia also mentioned how she is embracing daily changes with gratitude and self-love. She mentioned that prenatal yoga helps her "cultivate not only physical well-being but also a deep sense of connection to my baby and my own inner strength". In the video, one can see Aashka Goradia doing back bend, forward bend, push ups, and more. Brent Goble is by her standing like a pillar of strength.

Watch Aashka Goradia's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Aashka Goradia has been promoting prenatal yoga and inspiring other women too, to take up the same. Prior to this, the actress shared a video of performing suryanamaskar with the help of her husband Brent Goble. She is truly an inspiration indeed.

Watch Aashka Goradia's another video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

The Naagin star is expected to deliver her little one in the month of November. Excited much! For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.