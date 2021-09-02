'Ab main kaise jeeyungi?', an inconsolable and broken Shehnaaz Gill told her father after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise

The sudden demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his fans in a depressing state. Celebs from Bollywood and TV have expressed their grief and said that the actor has 'gone too soon'. Actress and close friend of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly shattered after hearing the news of Sidharth's death as her father said in a statement, "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha 'papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?” Also Read - SidNaaz moments: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's endearing fanmade video will leave you teary-eyed

In the afternoon, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh told Spotboye, "I spoke to her (Shehnaaz). She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later." He also stated that he cannot believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." Also Read - Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

A reminder, A prayer for all who have lost their loved ones. Another beautiful soul we all know left this planet. Healing light and strength to the family.

Sidharth Shukla's family has released a statement requesting media to draw a line as it reads, "We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace." From morning celebs like , and many other biggies have mourned the demise of the 40-year-old actor. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai romantic scene

