Bigg Boss 16 fans and Tajik star Abdu Rozik have been making claims that Mandali is over in their recent appearances. While members who were part of the mandali like Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and many others have been claiming that their friendship is still intact and their bond will last forever, In fact, we saw how Shiv went on to surprise Sumbul at her home to celebrate Papa Touqeer's birthday and cut the cake with them. And this gesture of Shiv has left the ShivSum extremely happy and how.

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik saying mandali is over

Why is Abdu Rozik upset with Mandali?

Abdu is a very pure-hearted boy, and he loves to always meet his people, and he has a lot of expectations from them. And he is a little upset with everyone's changed behavior after coming out of the house, as they hardly meet each other. In fact, his bonding with and Shiv Thakare was meant to last forever, as Shibdu fans felt, but it seems like the bond has hit the rocks, and this is making Abdu say that the mandali is over as their friendship is finished.

An insider claims that Abdu and MC Stan were supposed to record a song together but it never happened, and in fact, Abdu wanted Stan to make a reel for his song, but it seems like the rapper wasn't interested in doing it. Also, it's not like the rapper doesn't want to keep any friendship; it's just that they're all professionally busy and committed to their respective works, and you might see them come together soon. Will Abdu revive his friendship with Shiv, Sajid, and MC Stan all over again? Or the Mandali is over.