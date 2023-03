Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's rift is giving a lot of heartache to Mandali fans. It is not known what exactly happened but the whole thing is getting out of proportion. Last night, fans shared a screenshot of Insta story put by Abdu Rozik. In that pic, it is being claimed that the Tajik singer has been subjected to racist abuse by fans of the rapper. Now, fans are not impressed with this whole thing. They feel Abdu Rozik is taking it to a point where there is no return or scope to make amends. MC Stan has been busy with his tour, and does not have time for all this right now. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2023: Shiv Thakare launches new venture just ahead of the Maharashtrian New Year; strengthens bond with Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were integral part of the mandali on Bigg Boss 16. It seems MC Stan did not show support for his song Pyaar on social media. According to many, this is the reason why the Tajik singer is very upset. Others have said that MC Stan is an introvert and does not socialise much. This is why he is missing from the parties and get togethers. So far, he only went to Farah Khan Kunder's bash and the one hosted by Endemol in Khar. In the screenshot, he has also tagged Emiway Bantai who is one of Stan's biggest supporters and mentor.

Why tagging #ShivThakare in this controversy and #AbduRozik needs to relax seriously this is too much now. Shiv fans should stay out of all these dramas. #McStan and shiv are good friends so stay out of it. pic.twitter.com/I6iFX49ArO — Hatergetoffshiv (@cutehell89) March 22, 2023

Abdu Rozik has made a huge fan base in India. On the other hand, MC Stan already has a good fan following. He is hailed as one of the best talents on the DHH scene. The rapper is the most followed celebrity on social media from Bigg Boss 16. No one from his side has reverted to Abdu Rozik as yet. Let us see when he breaks his silence.