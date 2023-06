Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have been bros. They met inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 and hit it off instantly. Abdu and MC Stan formed a group, a gang called Mandali which also included Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, a couple of weeks ago, Abdu's team had alleged misbehaviour from MC Stan's team. Abdu shared that MC Stan has been ignoring his calls and they have not been on talking terms. Other Mandali members also tried to diffuse the situation. And now, finally, Abdu Rozik, himself has clarified that all is well between him and MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid to follow Abdu Rozik to gain fame; entering Salman Khan show is his first step [Exclusive]

Abdu Rozik opens up on his equation with MC Stan

Abdu Rozik is in Cape Town. He is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 alongside Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja and other celebs. Abdu Rozik was asked about his equation with MC Stan. Abdu calls Stan a genuine and good person. He says that he loves him the same way he used to love him before. He adds, "My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person." Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, Neil Bhatt and more TV stars who made interesting posts on Instagram this week

Shiv Thakare joins Abdu Rozik; clears the air about their rivalry

Shiv adds to it saying that everything is fine between Abdu and MC Stan. Shiv reveals that Abdu welcomed Stan in Dubai himself. He also adds that MC Stan always asks about Abdu whenever he calls him. He adds to Abdu's clarification saying that everything is fine between them both. He complains that people have made a short film into a Hollywood movie and nothing more. Shiv says that Abdu loves Stan a lot. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam opens up about her fight with Shiv Thakare; says, 'He insulted me in front of...'

Talking about Abdu's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv says that Abdu is always there to support him but this time, Abdu is here as a contestant. Shiv says Abdu is not a child and he is here to prove the same. Shiv says he is here to prove that he can perform stunts like anyone else. Abdu adds to Shiv's point and says that he is there to prove that he is not a baby. He reveals that a lot of people have told him that Khatron Ke Khiladi is difficult and that he is just a baby. "I think, I am here to prove that I am not a baby but a man. I want to show this to everyone," he adds.