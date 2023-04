Abdu Rozik is one of the most popular sensations to come out of Bigg Boss 16. He has been the most talked about contestant on the Salman Khan hosted show this time around. Sadly, Abdu Rozik left the show a couple of weeks before the finale as his contract came to an end. There were a lot of people who felt that Abdu could have easily won the show. Some felt that Abdu deserved a place in the top 3. A lot of people still feel that Abdu Rozik was used by the rest of the housemates in order to boost their popularity. Well, Abdu has made news this time for a stunning piece of news. He has grown! Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora, Neha Marda and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Abdu Rozik grows taller; shares the happy news

Abdu Rozik has been making headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. The Tajikistani singer and influencer has revealed that he has grown a couple of cms and that his old shoes don't fit him anymore either. Talking to an entertainment portal online, Abdu Rozik shares that he is quite happy over the fact that he is growing. Abdu was diagnosed with a combination of Rickets and growth hormone deficiency. Because of this condition, he only had a 0.1 percent chance of growing. However, he feels it is miracle that he has grown taller.

"By God's grace from 94cm to 100.5cm even my shoe size from 24 to 27," Abdu tells ETimes, shares News18.com. The singer also expressed his thanks to his fans who have been supporting him and praying for him through various phases in his life. He promises to keep showering them with love as he always does. Abdu Rozik also shared that due to growth in his height, he has also become eligible to apply for a driving licence in some countries. He is elated about the same since he loves driving. Abdu feels that the love and prayers of his fans are behind the miracle and his growth.

Abdu Rozik's Controversies and future plans

For the last couple of weeks, Abdu Rozik has been in a tiff with MC Stan. Whether the two of them have resolved their issues or not is yet to be known. Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is going to tour India from April end through May. He has Pune, Hyderabad, Kerela, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Delhi. He is also going to participate in Bigg Brother UK.