There are many who had immense admiration for Bigg Boss 16's mandali. Six contestants of the controversial show proved that not just the fight but friendship too can exist in the house. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan always stood by each other no matter what. However, a crack has emerged in this mandali thanks to a rift between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. The Tajikistani singer made some shocking accusations against the rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. As revealed by Shiv Thakare, there seems to be a misunderstanding between the two and now many Bigg Boss 16 contestants are commenting on it. But Shalin Bhanot is unaware of all the hullabaloo going around.

Shalin Bhanot has this to say about and MC Stan's fight

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shalin Bhanot commented on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's rift and stated that he has been so busy with work that he has got no time to read about anything else. He also mentioned that he is quite busy handling fights at his own house because his mother is upset with him as he is not spending much time at home due to his hectic work schedule. He also said that he feels that he is inside another Bigg Boss house as he too busy juggling the chaos between home and work. He says, "I feel like I am inside another Bigg Boss right now, I have seen my room, where I wake up, then I see my car, then vanity and then set, and I keep moving between these, and I have not seen a fifth thing since I have been out." Earlier it was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who had commented on the mandali fight.

Post Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot bagged the leading role in 's show Bekaaboo. The show went on air recently and Shalin has received a thumbs up from the critics. During a media interaction, Shalin also revealed that he is also working on a web series details of which will be revealed soon.