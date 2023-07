Abdu Rozik has been expanding his horizons after Bigg Boss 16. The young Tajik singer is now in London where he performed at the Birmingham Mela with Indian pop star Guru Randhawa. He has also been meeting people in London. He has met LikkleMan who is also a boxer. He is just three feet tall but one of the best in the business. We know that Abdu Rozik is also a boxer and sports enthusiast. Abdu Rozik took part in a viral trend, which is quite popular in the UK right now. In the reel, we can see the two men with a woman in bed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav roasts Jiya Shankar; calls her ‘snake’ after Salman Khan lashes out at the actress for giving him surf water

After seeing the video, people had mixed reactions. While some passed comments like Bahut Chalak Bro, Launda Jawan Ho Gaya and tagged Shiv Thakare others called him out. Some reminded him that as a practising Muslim he should avoid doing such kind of content. They said it was considered as 'haram'. Some fans of Abdu Rozik also told him that they adored his cute image and such videos were not in good taste. They even left messages for his team to stop him from doing such things in the name of content.

We can see that he is living it up. On some chat shows, Abdu Rozik has said that he does have girlfriends in Dubai with whom he enjoys dining and going out for walks. Abdu Rozik became the most liked contestant on Ormax till the time he was on Bigg Boss 16. He is quite a star in India. Abdu Rozik has come out with his new song Baarish. The launch was attended by Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and all.

He went to Cape Town, South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans will get to see the reunion of ShibDu on the show. He told us, "Abdu Rozik has brought extra zing on the show. He did a few stunts. Let me tell you he is totally fearless. In fact, India adores him as a bundle of cuteness and joy, but now people will respect him a lot more."