A couple of days ago, Abdu Rozik created a stir by declaring that the Mandali is over. The Bigg Boss 16 Mandali consists of Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. And while they continue to be friends, Abdu's recent statements have created havoc. It was reported that Abdu is miffed with MC Stan because he has not been as supportive of him as they were during the Bigg Boss 16 days. It was stated that MC Stan has been ignoring Abdu who had been wanting to collaborate with him on a reel or a song. However, Abdu has refuted all the claims.

Abdu Rozik and MC stan had a fallout over collaboration? Abdu refutes claims

For the last couple of days, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have been headlines in Entertainment News almost every day. Abdu has now shared his reaction to the claims. Abdu is very angry that it is being said that he has been asking MC Stan for a song or a post/reel promotion of his song Pyaar. In a new video going viral, we see Abdu claiming that Stan does not pick up his call or greet him on the phone. And later, all he can get is that MC stan has turned off his phone. Abdu attended Shiv Thakare's party last night and there during the media interaction, Abdu yet again claimed that he does not need MC Stan to promote his song or collaborate with him on a song.

#AbduRozik - Stan cuts my call and switches off my phone as if i call him to promote my songs or project. Abdu supported him while his tough times in #BB16 and now stan just ignores ! Abdu exposing fake friendship by Stan. Don't feel sad abdu ❤️ #BiggBosspic.twitter.com/HmhVjFdEc1 — ??????? ✧ (@medico_sane) March 18, 2023

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan react to Mandali breakup

Earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare have also reacted to Abdu's claims of Mandali's breakup. They refused the claims. It was also reported that since everyone is busy with work, Abdu is feeling left out. It was reported that he was hoping to spend more time with Mandali after Bigg Boss. On the other hand, at Shiv Thakare's party, Abdu added that he is very close to Shiv Thakare and considers him as his brother. He was also asked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to which he replied in the affirmative that all is well.