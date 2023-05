Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tajik singer is looking at a long-term career in India. He has opened a Burgiir restaurant in . and were some of the first celebs to come to the place. Abdu Rozik's Burgiir is located at a prime location in Andheri. The singer's close friends Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sunny Gurjar came to visit the place. As we know, the two always roam around with armed bodyguards. A video has gone viral where we can see Abdu Rozik playing with a pistol. It is being said that the pistol was loaded. Also Read - Abdu Rozik returns from A.R. Rahman's concert, calls him 'Ek Number' [Watch Video]

A clip is doing the rounds where Abdu Rozik is seen with the pistol in his hand. Other celebs like and Archana Gautam also visited the place. It seems Mumbai Police has filed a complaint against him. The guards of the Golden Boys have license for the firearms. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot has an interesting idea for a show with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; says, 'We will have a beautiful...'

Abdu Rozik also posed for a picture with Farah Khan and . It seems the two will soon start a Short Son Long Son Show. Farah Khan posted the pics on her Instagram handle. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 stars Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik reunite as 'Do mastane'; Shibdu fans are over the moon seeing their 'brotherly love' [WATCH VIDEO]

The restaurant is still being done up. It seems a number of celebs had gone to the place. Abdu Rozik was in Dubai for the month of Ramadan. Now, he is back in India. He did a show in Pune too with AR Rahman. Some netizens have advised him to stay away from the Golden Boys. Bigg Boss Tak has reported that the Mumbai Police has filed a case.

Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at his new restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint As per report, the pistol was given to him by bodyguards of Golden Boys. While bodyguards are licensed to carry it, people pointed out Abdu playing with the gun could hve led to a major mishap. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 12, 2023

The young actor was seen today on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat. Abdu Rozik is from Tajikistan but resides in Dubai.