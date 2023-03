Bigg Boss 16 contestant and one of the faves on the Ormax List Abdu Rozik made a sensational comment at an event. He said that Mandali is now khatam. This made many speculate if indeed a huge fight had broken down in between them. But it looks like Abdu Rozik's friendship with a couple of people is indeed intact. Bollywood Life asked around to find out what exactly went wrong between the group. Well, shippers of ShibDu and NimDu have nothing to worry about. It seems his equation is all hunky dory with the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a shocking revelation about mandali; says, ‘It's over’

A source told us, "What he meant is that everyone is super busy with their lives. They cannot meet together like they did just after the show. Nimrit and he are on talking terms. There is no such animosity." The same thing was reconfirmed by someone close to Shiv Thakare. The person said that the two were very much friends and spoke to one another. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are also doing an event together in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Harshad Chopda, Abdu Rozik and other TV stars rocked Instagram this week

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said that MC Stan is someone who prefers to meet but keeps it private. He is an introvert and not fond of parties with pics all over Instagram. They have been meeting one another as and when they have time. But the shocking factor is that no one was present at the restaurant launch of Abdu Rozik. Only time will tell if there is more than what meets the eye! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals he has witnessed the murder of his close friend; shares what happened