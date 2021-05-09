Abhinav Kohli reacts to Shweta Tiwari's claims of not contributing a penny for Reyansh; says, 'Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho'

While Shweta Tiwari is away in Cape Town, South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a lot of drama is happening in Mumbai. Her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli in a series of videos has alleged that she has abandoned her son and gone for the adventure reality show. He says that he is unable to meet his son. Shweta Tiwari has rubbished all his claims in an interview. She said that she was willing to take Reyansh with her to South Africa along with her mom and nanny but Abhinav Kohli did not give his consent. She also said that he is aware that he is with her mom, daughter Palak and relatives and talks to his son on a daily basis. She also said that she has to fend for her family, and said he does not contribute a single paisa for his son. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Unfazed by Abhinav Kohli's slander, Shweta Tiwari posts THESE gorgeous clicks from Cape Town

Now, Abhinav Kohli had put up a video where he has spoken about his body of work. He spoke of the time when he did a show with Arjun Bijlani. He is saying that he has transferred 40 per cent of his money to Shweta Tiwari's account. He says, "Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur phir tum ye bol leti ho ke tum ke main paise bhi nahi kharche kar raha hun." Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's marriage ended in 2019 after she said that he did behave in an appropriate manner with her daughter, Palak.

A fan saw Abhinav Shukla's video and commented, "Shweta is a hard working woman who is trying to raise money to support her family. Don't blame her for earning a living. If you cared about your child, you should've given consent for him to go to Cape Town. The channel had agreed to pay. Its safer there than India right now. Shame on you for creating such a ruckus on social media!"