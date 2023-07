Rubina Dilaik has been in the news ever since she dropped a reel flaunting her beautiful floral dress on Instagram. People have been speculating that she is pregnant, and her caption set the internet on fire. In her caption, she had written about embracing herself. People kept asking her if she was pregnant. Earlier too, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were spotted at a clinic and people had started speculating about pregnancy. Recently, Rubina had also shared another picture and took a dig at these rumours through her caption. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins, NCPCR sends notice to Super Dancer 3 and more

She shared a message that reads that people people complain if you do not post and when you post there is drama. Now, her husband, Abhinav Shukla has also reacted to these pregnancy rumours.

Abhinav Shukla talks about Rubina's pregnancy rumours

Speaking to Bombay Times, Abhinav Shukla said that these are just rumours and he was travelling at that time and hence did not read much. He said that he does not know what happened and it was just Rubina posting a reel and people started commenting.

He said that he cannot say anything about it and let people speculate. Rubina had earlier spoken to the portal about how she deals social media trolls.

She said that there are pros and cons of social media and she leaves a few of them while she takes some things in her stride. She admitted that sometimes it does affect her but later she moves on. She also shared that she has learnt to ignore things that are unhealthy for her mental health.

Rubina's professional journey

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik recently announced that she is doing a Punjabi film with Inder Chahal. She took to Instagram to share the good news about her new beginnings. Her husband Abhinav commented on the post and motivated her. Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and while Abhinav too, was a part of the same season.