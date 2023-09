Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik recently shared the sweetest news by announcing pregnancy. They shared this news on September 16 leaving all #RubiNav fans surprised. Abhinav and Rubina shared a picture from their vacation to announce the news. In the picture, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump while Abhinav held it cutely. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Shivangi Joshi: TV actresses who are from India's small towns and live their dream life in Mumbai

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Take a look at their post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Abhinav and Rubina have had a journey full of ups and downs. They got married in 2018 and later there were reports of issues in their marriage. We saw them doing Bigg Boss 14 where they revealed that they were supposed to get divorced but the show saved their relationship.

Abhinav Shukla's Q & A session

Post the show, they have been doing great together and will soon enter the new phase of their life. However, Abhinav recently held a Q & A session on Instagram where he decided to answer some trollers and negative people. He shared a few of his answers on Instagram.

Sharing those questions and answers, he wrote, “I will express gratitude for my fans whenever i can.. many times a year.. but for the trollers & few critical thinkers i will reply not often, but once in few years so that you dont feel left out! So here is fuel for your soul!”

One of the social media users had asked him about why he does not share pictures with Rubina or support her much on social media. Answering the question, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “My support for her starts at home, at basic ground level ..there is so much i do and it is all sacred that i cant put it public domain. Its for me and her to understand and relish. That’s how it will be, love and care is not meant to be flashed much on social media..”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Further, a social media user asked him why he is not working now. He shared that he has a few project lined up but he cannot speak more about it. He said that he will update soon and also said that he is not a workaholic. Abhinav was also asked about his family and a few even trolled him but he had the best answers to all of them.