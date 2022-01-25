Bigg Boss 14 fame has revealed a shocking incident about his cousin getting brutally beaten up by some miscreants a month ago. He took to Twitter to share the horrifying details of the incident by sharing an image of his cousin who is seen inflicted with deep wounds while lying on a stretcher. Abhinav revealed that he was stripped naked, left to die and has been in the ICU for the past 30 days. He said that he has been struggling to file an FIR about the said incident. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Pictures of Sushmita Sen, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others will start your Sunday on a funny note

"My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR," Abhinav tweeted by tagging Gurdaspur Police, DGP Punjab Police and Punjab Police India.

IPS officer Surendra Lamba took notice of his tweet and replied to him saying, "@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !" To which, Abhinav replied, "Thankyou Sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind."

The official Twitter handles of Punjab Police India and Gurdaspur Police also responded to Abhinav's tweet. While the Punjab Police India tweeted that the complaint shared by Abhinav has been forwarded to Gurdaspur Police for immediate necessary action, Gurdaspur Police responded to it by saying that PS Mammon Cantt falls in jurisdiction of district of Pathankot Police.

Abhinav was last seen as a contestant on 's stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He impressed the viewers with his intelligence and daredevil stunts.