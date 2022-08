Hola daily soap enthusiasts, we know y'all are loving the interesting twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows. Today, we are here with a poll on which big twists from the TRP topper and most-loved TV shows are you waiting for. A lot is happening in the TV world and things are haywire right now. But slowly and gradually, the makers will the shows back on track. We are here with a poll on which TV shows' big twists are you waiting for to unravel. Let's see the contenders Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara are currently separated. Akshara left Abhimanyu so that Dr Khera would perform the surgery that'll enable Abhimanyu to get back on his feet. AbhiRa's confrontation is one of the most awaited twists of upcoming times in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kundali Bhagya

In Kundali Bhagya, the mystery of aka Arjun Suryvanshi has intrigued fans. Fans are loving the nok-jhok between aka Preeta and Arjun. What is really the truth about Arjun? Fans are waiting to see what holds for Arjun and Preeta in the story next. Will Preeta fall in love with Arjun?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap of five years. Sai is bitter towards Virat and has a daughter, Savi. On the other hand, Virat is married to Pakhi and has a son, Vinayak. However, it seems he is not Virat-Sai's Vinayak. SaiRat's confrontation and Savi and Vinayak's truth and more is awaited in the show.

Udaariyaan

In Udaariyaan, Jasmin and Tejo aka Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have daughters now. Nehmat and Naaz are the two girls who are taking the story forward alongside Tejo, Fateh (Ankit Gupta) and Jasmin. Fans are waiting to see what's in store in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan.

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring and , we saw Ram and Priya coming together. However, the truth about Pihu being Ram's daughter is still not out. How will Ram react to Pihu being his daughter and also Priya not killing Shivina? How will Pihu react to Ram being her real father? All these twists are very interesting.

So, which of the big TV twist that y'all waiting for? Vote here:

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are some of the most popular TV shows in the country. Each of the TV shows has a separate and magnanimous fanbase online.