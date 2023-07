Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has been a big blow to the television industry. The actress played the lead role in the show alongside Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was accused in the suicide case. He was arrested and post that Ali Baba: Daastaan-e-Kabul had to stop. However, the makers decided to continue the show with the new lead. Abhishek Nigam who has been friends with Tunisha and Sheezan both, took up Ali Baba's role. The actor was loved in the show and was appreciated for his performance. Also Read - Project K: New poster of Prabhas starrer released, KaalChakra to be the new title?

Recently, Abhishek spoke to a Youtube Channel about why he took up the role played by Sheezan Khan earlier.

Abhishek said that he owed to the makers of the show for giving him a big opening in the television industry with the TV show, Hero. He said that for him it is his responsibility to help someone in trouble.

Abhishek on playing Ali Baba

He also mentioned that before he got a call from the makers, the news was already in the media. Later, the makers asked him if he would take up the role of Ali Baba and he could not say no as they all were going through a lot.

Abhishek shared that he could do it and things would have turned upside down for the makers as they had put in so much money on the show.

He said that he did not speak about him playing Ali Baba to Tunisha's family but he did get a call from Sheezan.

Abhishek revealed that he always wanted to know what Sheezan would think about it and his validation was important. Abhishek had known Sheezan for a long time and they had done a show together earlier.

Sheezan calls Abhishek

Abhishek revealed that once he was shooting and was tired after the action sequences. He then got a call from Sheezan who thanked him for taking the show ahead. Abhishek felt relaxed after the call. For the unversed, Abhishek had replaced Sheezan in January as Ali Baba. Sheezan was accused of abetement of Tunisha's suicide in December.