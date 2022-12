Celebrities are not averse to death hoaxes. A lot of celebrities have fallen victim to it. The recent one is veteran actress Veena Kapoor. She has appeared in many TV shows and Bollywood films. Recently, rumours went rife that she is no more. Not just that, it was reported that she was murdered by her own son. This sent shock waves across the industry. However, these reports are not true. Veena Kapoor is alive and she has now filed a complaint Dindoshi police station against those who spread the horrifying rumours.

TV actress Veena Kapoor says she is alive

In a video posted by ANI, Veena Kapoor can be seen along with her son stating that she is alive. She says that some other Veena Kapoor has been murdered and that is why the mix-up. She also stays with her son and thus everyone believed it. Veena Kapoor stated all her fans and well-wishers should not believe in the rumours. Her son mentions that he went numb when these rumours went viral on social media. He then also stated that the Mumbai Police gave them full cooperation as they went to file the FIR. Veena Kapoor states that such rumours hamper mental peace.

Watch Veena Kapoor's video below:

#WATCH | "If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment...". Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

It is beyond horrifying for such rumours to spread. Veena Kapoor has been a part of many iconic shows like Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke, Meri Bhabhi and Dal: The Gang. Reportedly, some other lady named Veena Kapoor was killed by her son over property dispute. He wanted the property worth Rs 15 crore, say report. The horrifying incident took place in Juhu.