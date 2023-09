Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been in the news for all wrong reasons. Their marriage has been through an ugly patch. Rakhi had accused Adil of cheating on her and beating her. She had said that he forcefully made her accept Islam by hitting her. Later, Adil was arrested by the police. He was released recently and held a press conference where he revealed all the truth about Rakhi. He said that Rakhi has framed him and she used to beat him badly. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood celebs who own homes in Dubai

He also shared that Rakhi made his nude videos and used to blackmail him. He revealed that he has given so many luxurious and expensive gifts to Rakhi Sawant. Adil Khan Durrani claimed that Rakhi lied about her miscarriage as she can never become a mother. He said that she has removed her uterus. Also Read - Gauahar Khan lashes out at Rakhi Sawant for making fun of Islam; slams her for her ‘horrendous looking abayas’

Rakhi then came out and said that Adil in lying and he used to beat her. She also said that he sold her nude videos and robbed all her money. However, Rakhi’s troubles grew after her best friend Rajshree More also gave proof against her. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Akanksha Puri and other TV actresses who have been unlucky in love

Trending Now

Rajshree and Adil joined hands against Rakhi Sawant. Now, the latest development is that Adil Khan Durrani has filed a police complaint against Rakhi. Rakhi has been bringing out various people against Adil. Adil has said that she is just lying, and he is not getting anyone but fighting his case alone.

Adil Khan Durrani exposes Rakhi-Ritesh

He then spoke about Rakhi and Ritesh’s fake drama. He said that Rakhi came on camera with Ritesh and said that they are not married but just few hours before that conference, some voice messages were exchanged. Adil played those voice notes where Rakhi is heard saying that she had made Ritesh play along as her husband, but her woman and son came out in the open.

Adil has now said that his life is in danger as he is presenting all the facts. In a press conference, Adil said that Rakhi should present the proofs in court now and not bring up random things and make serious allegations. He shared, “I have filed complaint against the supari killers in Mysore. There is threat on my life. I have made this complaint at the Oshiwara police Station too that my life is at risk. Rakhi Sawant wants to get me killed. Rakhi had planned this through Shelly. I have intimated this to the Mysore Police as well.”

Adil reveals Rakhi gave supari to kill him

Adil said that Rakhi has given supari to Shelly Lather. He further added that if something happens to him or he dies, Rakhi and Shelly should be blamed. He has openly asked Rakhi to come and fight against him in the court and not in the media.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's controversial statements here:

Adil added that Rakhi cannot do anything without the media. He wants Rakhi to come in front of him and ask him questions.