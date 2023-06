We are almost towards the end of the month. And hence, we thought of conducting a poll asking y'all to pick from the various popular and talented TV actresses whose acting chops kept you hooked to their TOP TV shows in the month of June. Popular TV actresses such as Rupali Ganguly, Aditi Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more from TOP shows such as Anupamaa, Katha Ankahee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more are on the list. You just have to vote for your favourite actress from among the ones mentioned below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vihan Verma aka Mohit QUITS; says he is uncomfortable playing a 50-year-old

Aditi Dev Sharma

Firstly we have Aditi Sharma who is massively impressing everyone as Katha in Adnan Khan starrer Katha Ankahee. Katha is slowly falling in love with Viaan and her insecurities and fears were quite well portrayed by Aditi.

Rupali Ganguly

Nobody can play Anupamaa like Rupali Ganguly. The actress' Anupamaa had a journey full of ups and downs this month. She kept the audience hooked and how!

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh is living as Sai Joshi for the past 2 and a half years. Ayesha has put her heart and soul into Sai. She has had a tremendous journey this month too.

Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare plays the docile and kind Lakshmi in Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi. 's entry in the show has created some interesting twists.

Disha Parmar is back as Priya in 3 opposite 's Ram. Disha's new Priya is quite impressive. Fans are loving her and Nakuul together again.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod is playing Akshara in Harshad Chopda and starrer . The story seems to be about co-parenting. Things have changed a lot which has left fans disheartened.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun Kaur Luthra is seen essaying the role of Nayanthara in Yeh Hai Chahatein, opposite Abrar Qazi who plays Samrat. They finally reunited after being separated for years.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 saw the entry of in the lead. She is now playing the role of Pragati, Prathna's reincarnation. Tejasswi has been a part of Naagin 6 since February 2022.

Shraddha Arya is Preeta from Kundali Bhagya. Preeta met Karan this month in a fire accident. Shraddha has been shooting for the show despite her leg injury.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta is back on TV with starrer Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. She plays Surili who is chirpy and headstrong and very kind. Tina has been impressing everyone as Surili for the past couple of weeks.

Mugdha Chaphekar has been living as Prachi for quite some time now. has been focusing on the wedding drama and love triangle with 's entry.

Himanshi Parashar

Himanshi Parashar plays Sahiba in Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann. Their chemistry is super and impressing everyone. Himanshi sis doing a fab job as Sahiba who is sensible and kind and also fierce.

That's about it, vote for your favourite actress who won your heart with her acting chops here: Poll results will be out by the end of the month, so vote now!