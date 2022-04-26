is back to hosting duties with Superstar Singer 2. The musician also welcomed a baby girl with his wife Shweta Agarwal in February. So, Aditya is juggling between work and the duties of a father. Aditya Narayan is also close friends with comedienne and host and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Interestingly, Bharti and Haarsh welcomed a baby boy recently too. Aditya got a chance to meet, see and play with Bharti and Haarsh's newborn, fondly referred to as Golla by his doting parents. Aditya revealed what Golla looks like and his description of the newborn baby boy is just too adorable for words. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan steals the show in a spookier version of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan classic

While talking to ETimes, Aditya Narayan said that he considers Bharti as his sister and Haarsh as his brother. He added that their kids have been born just about 40 days apart. (Aditya-Shweta's baby girl was born on 24 Feb, whereas Bharti-Haarsh's baby boy was born on 3rd April 2022). Aditya revealed that since they get to meet with each other and work together, they talk about their kids. Aditya revealed that when they get together they watch videos of Golla. Aditya called him cute and revealed, "Abhi tak Uske eyebrows nahi aaye hain… he's very cute and adorable." Awww!

Meanwhile, just days after Bharti delivered her baby boy, she was back to work. Bharti received a lot of flak for the same, however, she is strong and unfazed by the viewers of netizens. After resuming work, Bharti and Haarsh had revealed that they'd be revealing their baby boy's face soon. Well, Aditya is lucky to have met him.

Coming back to Aditya, the new father is not indifferent to the pangs of not being near his dear wife and newborn baby girl. Aditya revealed that when shooting, he misses Shweta and their daughter, Tvisha and keeps wondering if they are doing well at home. Aditya added that he gets FOMO all the time as he doesn't want Tvisha to grow up too soon. Aww!