Aditya Narayan has been in the news ever since the concert controversy has happened. For the unversed, Aditya Narayan was performing at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh and during the concert he was seen throwing away a fan's phone. It was one of the students from the college whose phone Aditya threw in anger. Aditya was trolled and received a lot of backlash from netizens for misbehaving with the college student. Later, the event manager came out in support of the singer and revealed that the boy whose phone Aditya threw was not even a college student. He said that the boy left Aditya irritated by constantly pulling his leg. Also Read - After Aditya Narayan breaks silence on concert controversy; student comes forward to share his side; 'I was right by the stage...'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aditya Narayan FINALLY breaks silence on viral video of him throwing away a fan's phone

The boy whose phone was thrown later spoke about the incident. His name is Lovkesh and is a student of that same college. He explained that Aditya was taking everyone's phones and clicking selfies and so he gave his phone but Aditya hit his hand with mic and threw his phone for no reason. Also Read - Aditya Narayan slaps fan: Organiser reveals WHY the singer lost his cool at the concert

Trending Now

Fan whose phone Aditya threw gets a new phone from college

Lovkesh also said that the event manager is lying and no one was irritating him. Now, a picture of Lovkesh has gone viral where he is seen getting a new phone from one of the college authorities. This picture has gone viral and people are saying that instead of the college, Aditya should have given him the phone.

One of the users wrote, "This gesture should have come from Aditya Narayan and not the college. Aditya Narayan career didn’t work out so it looks like he’s trying to get an entry into Bigg Boss." Another user wrote, "Aditya Narayan should be sued for this."

Some also tagged Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan in this matter. A user commented, "@uditnarayan_

Sir ye aap kar dete to aur izzat badh jati aapki."

Take a look at the post here:

Update: The guy whose mobile was thrown by Aditya Narayan during the live concert, His college gifted him one? https://t.co/sRJv1ZjDK6 pic.twitter.com/0b6TE8acZC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 18, 2024

Watch a video of singer Sagar Bhatia talking about Aditya Narayan controversy

Well, Aditya has to face a lot of trolling now. He has also deleted all his posts from Instagram.