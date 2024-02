Aditya Narayan recently found himself embroiled in a significant controversy when a video of him went viral. In the footage, Aditya was seen hitting a fan's hand and later snatching and throwing away his phone. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens heavily criticized Aditya. However, the event manager of the same concert later stated that the singer was not at fault and it was the fan who initiated misbehaviour with him. Aditya, who chose to remain silent about the entire incident, has finally opened up about it. Also Read - Aditya Narayan slaps fan: Organiser reveals WHY the singer lost his cool at the concert

Aditya Narayan FINALLY breaks silence on viral video

When asked about what went wrong that led him to take such a drastic step of hitting a fan's hand and snatching away his phone, Aditya Narayan responded to Zoom, "Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all.” It seems that Aditya is not inclined to address the speculations and doesn't feel obligated to respond to the media or his fans. For those unaware, the event manager of the concert has already stated what actually went wrong. Also Read - Former Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan hits fan, snatches phone at a concert; netizens shocked over viral video

Aditya Narayan, son of ace singer Udit Narayan, gained popularity through fans' support, but now he assaults a fan by throwing his mobile. #AdityaNarayan should be banned from participating in concerts for a couple of years and apologize to the fan for his actions. He needs a… pic.twitter.com/n2Chkx5FIr — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) February 12, 2024

The concert took place at a college in Bhilai. The team revealed that the person whose phone Aditya snatched was not actually a college student; in fact, he was someone from outside. He was the one who was constantly dragging Aditya by his feet and even stabbed him multiple times with his phone on the singer's feet. Initially, Aditya tried to overlook the fan's behavior, assuming it was accidental. However, when the interference persisted, he lost his temper and threw the phone in frustration.