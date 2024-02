Aditya Narayan Slaps Fan: A few days ago, a video went viral where Udit Narayan's son was seen snatching a fan's phone and throwing it away. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were shocked to see this not-so-good side of Aditya Narayan. Many social media users slammed the singer for his toxic behaviour. However, now the event manager from the same event has come forward and explained the reason behind Aditya's indecent behavior. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui slams Aditya Narayan as he misbehaves with a fan during concert; says 'Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega'

Aditya Narayan slaps fan: Organiser reveals WHY the singer lost his cool

It so happened that on February 12, 2024, a video of Aditya Narayan from a college event from Bhilai went viral. In the video, Aditya was seen happily singing and mingling with the audience. However, in the midst of his performance, the singer hits a fan's hand, snatches the phone from him, throws it in the air, and continues to perform. The specific incident took a lot of people by surprise. Also Read - Salman Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rohit Shetty and more amazing hosts of Hindi reality TV shows

Talking to Zoom, the event manager of the same concert has finally opened up about what went wrong at the concert. The event manager stated that the person whose phone Aditya threw away was actually not a student but someone from outside. The manager revealed that the person was constantly dragging Aditya's feet during the performance and even tried stabbing the singer's feet multiple times with his phone. Initially, Aditya avoided assuming that it may have happened by mistake. However, when the person didn't stop, Aditya lost his cool and threw away the phone of that person. The event manager further stated that even after the said incident, the concert kept going smoothly. He further questioned why the person in question never came forward to complain about Aditya's behaviour. He said that the person knew it was he who was at fault and hence didn't come forward to lodge a complaint against the singer.

Check out the video of Aditya Narayan throwing a fan's phone

Aditya Narayan, son of ace singer Udit Narayan, gained popularity through fans' support, but now he assaults a fan by throwing his mobile. #AdityaNarayan should be banned from participating in concerts for a couple of years and apologize to the fan for his actions. He needs a… pic.twitter.com/n2Chkx5FIr — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) February 12, 2024

As of now, Aditya nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the said incident. Now that the manager has finally unveiled the truth, we do hope the singer will get some sigh of relief from the constant bashing which he has been facing from the past few days.