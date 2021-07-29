Aditya Narayan's reaction to Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss OTT may upset Karan Johar! Here's what he said

Woohoo! Bigg Boss 15 OTT will begin on August 8 and it will run for the whole six months. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It is known that instead of Salman Khan, Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show. Karan Johar hosting the show has left everyone surprised and excited. Now, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to Karan Johar hosting the OTT version. Recently, Aditya was spotted in the city and he interacted with the media. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan surprises his nana Randhir Kapoor with a special gift

During this interaction, he spoke about Karan Johar. Earlier, Aditya Narayan would be a part of Bigg Boss 15 but he denied those rumours. He congratulated Karan for the new beginnings and shared that he is excited to watch him host the show. He was asked by the paps whether he will miss Salman Khan. Aditya Narayan said, "Wo Salman Ji hain bhai. Salman ji ko miss nahi karenge to kisko karenge." He was questioned about doing Bigg Boss in the future. He said, "Nahi main kabhi nahi jaunga." However, he said that he would love to host the show. Earlier, Bigg Boss 11's runner-up Hina Khan has reacted to Karan Johar turning the host for the OTT version. Hina Khan was asked about her views on Bigg Boss 15 OTT and Karan Johar hosting it in a chat with the paparazzi. Hina Khan said, "Very good, I'm super excited yaar. I'm always a Karan Johar fan, I'm waiting for how's he going to do it. I'm so excited." Apart from being excited, Hina Khan is also worried about one thing.

She shared, "Bigg Boss khatam hota tha toh sabko dukh hota tha, abhi 6 mahina dekho Bigg Boss. I seriously feel for the contestants, my heart goes out for all the contestants. 6 months!"