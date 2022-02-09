and Shweta Agarwal Jha are expecting their first child together. Shweta took to Instragram to share a pic from what looks like her pregnancy photoshoot. It’s a cute pic in which they are looking really happy. The monochrome pic makes it all the more special. She also wrote a cute message for her hubby. Her note read, “From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey.” It was followed by a heart emoji. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal to become parents in February; singer says, 'There is anxiety about being parents for the first time'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Agarwal Jha (@shwetaagarwaljha)

Aditya made the announcement of Shewata's pregnancy recently. He took to Instagram wrote, "Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon ???❤️ #BabyOnTheWay." They looked a very happy couple in the pic. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020.

Aditya has been TV for many shows and one of them is Indian Idol. The 12th season of the show was criticized a lot and many found it to be scripted. In a past interview to BollywoodLife, Aditya said, “Honestly, I don’t have anything to say to these online trollers because they don’t have anything good to say about anyone.” He added that it just reflects their sickening mindsets. “If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else.”

Defending the show, Aditya has said that there hasn’t been any show in the history of television that it has not been scripted. “There’s no show without a script. So if you say that the show is scripted, then I would say every show is scripted.” He went on to say that there is a show flow and it is necessary to run the show. “So when a certain individual feels that the show is not going according to his/her imagination, it becomes scripted. Isn’t it?” Aditya had stated.