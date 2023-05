Splitsville fake Aditya Rajput Singh's death left the entire television industry shell-shockedstry shell-shocked. The 32-year-old was found mysteriously dead in his apartment, and there are speculations that the reason for his death was an overdose of drugs. However, Rohit Verma, who is a popular celebrity figure in the television industry, strongly slammed the claims and refuted the news, saying that we have no right to make such statements.

Calling the claims bullshit, Rohit in his interaction with the media said, "There are a lot of rumours, a lot of people think... a lot of people are talking about him, about overdose and all... The postmortem report is yet to come. I think it is all bullsh**; it can be an accident."

He further added that we should stop the speculation and let the doctors do their jobs. " Let us leave that job to the experts. I think we should all let the doctors do their job. We have no right to pass this kind of statement on to anyone and create such wrong rumours when he is not around."Rohit even added that Aditya had made a phone call to him and asked him about the information of any yoga teacher, and he too was extremely shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput..

It really shook me.

I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy… — Varun Sood (@VSood12) May 22, 2023

Many TV personalities took to social media and expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the actor. Varun Sood penned down his grief over Aditya's death and wrote, " I just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput. It really shook me. I know I am not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few, but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy." May his soul rest in peace.