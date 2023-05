A very tragic news report has surfaced stating that a 32-year-old actor and casting director, Aditya Singh Rajput has passed away. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves in the industry. Aditya Singh Rajpur was found dead in his bathroom in his apartment in Andheri. Reports claim that Aditya was pronounced dead as soon as he was taken to the hospital. Aditya was found by his friend in the bathroom. An autopsy is underway and an investigation is on, meanwhile, drug overdose is being speculated in several media reports. Many TV celebs are mourning the demise of Aditya Singh Rajput. Also Read - Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his home's bathroom due to alleged drug overdose [Full Report]

Celebs mourn the demise of Aditya Singh Rajput

Varun Sood, , Rajniesh Duggall, , and more have expressed their shock at the untimely and sudden demise of Aditya Singh Rajput. Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle and posted about Aditya while also inquiring about his other colleagues at MTV. Suyyash Rai commented on a paparazzi's post confirming Aditya Singh Rajput's demise. Ruslaan Mumtaz, , Falaq Naaz, , and more commented on Viral Bhayani's post talking about the actor's tragic demise. Also Read - Gandii Baat trailer: Splitsvilla contestant gets down and dirty in this special episode on season 4

Athlete and actor Prachika Tehlan took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she feels sorry that people end their lives due to foreign substances. The athlete-turned-actress talks about Mumbai being the city of dreams and also facing tough times. The actress mourns the demise of Aditya saying 'It’s not just your end but end of so many you inspired. Your family must be devastated. I request people to be strong to fight their fears and not take these short cuts," (sic). Check out the tweets and comments of celebs expressing sadness and shock at Aditya Singh Rajput's demise here:

Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput..

It really shook me.

I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy… — Varun Sood (@VSood12) May 22, 2023

Such a lovable smiling face .. and ambitious person.. is no more going to be around.. it’s not just your end but end of so many you inspired.

Your family must be devastated. I request people to be strong to fight their fears and not take these short cuts. ?? Om Shanti! (2/2) — Prachika Tehlan (@Prachi_Tehlan) May 22, 2023

It’s shocking .

Can’t believe this .

A fun loving guy , a very good actor Aditya Singh Rajput is found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem.

Have no words to express my sorrow and condolences to the family .

ओम शान्ति !

? pic.twitter.com/A1Whw84NZQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 22, 2023

So shocked to hear that you are no more .. last I met in my song launch party..full of life ???Rest in peace #AdityaSinghRajput INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJIUN — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) May 22, 2023

Aditya Singh Rajput was partying with his friends hours before his demise

Meanwhile, Aditya's last Instagram story is going viral. It seems from a bar wherein he hung out with his friends, enjoying the Sunday night. The story was posted about 19 hours ago. Meanwhile, it is said that the actor had called for food and he felt acidic after which he collapsed in his bathroom. He never recovered, it seems. While the investigation is still on, talks about a possible heart attack have also surfaced in some media portals. The truth will be out with the autopsy report. Rest in Peace, Aditya Singh Rajput.