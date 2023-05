TV actor and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead yesterday. His sudden and tragic demise left his friends and well-wishers in a huge shock. The actor has worked in several films and TV shows together. He reportedly collapsed in his bathroom. Aditya Singh Rajput was partying with his friends until the day before and passed away suddenly a couple of hours later. And new reports have surfaced about Aditya concerning his demise. It is said that he sustained a head injury. Also Read - Aditya Singh Rajput death: Rohit Verma slams speculative reports on drug overdose being the reason; says,’ We have no right…’

Aditya Singh Rajput had some internal head injuries, reveals police

Aditya Singh Rajput worked in MTV Splitsvilla, Cambala Investigation Agency and more shows. The police reveal that, states an entertainment news portal, the actor had some injury on his head. The police share that while he had no bleeding there was swelling on a part of his head. The police suspect that he might have died of internal injury. However, they are awaiting the post-mortem reports to determine the exact cause of his demise, reports News18, quoting police in an interview with Indian Express. Also Read - Aditya Singh Rajput demise: Varun Sood, Rajniesh Duggall and more celebs express shock over 32-year-old actor's sudden death

The police officer suspect that Aditya slipped and fell and that his head probably collapsed with the corner of a tiled portion. The officer claims that the portion of the tile was also broken because of the impact. It is indeed shocking. Earlier, DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay shared that he collapsed in the bathroom and was found by his cook who called the watchmen. They called the doctor who asked them to get him to the hospital. Unfortunately, Aditya was declared dead upon arrival. Also Read - Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his home's bathroom due to alleged drug overdose [Full Report]

Earlier, reports surfaced stating that the maid informed the police about Aditya's suffering from old and cough for the last couple of days. The maid also informed that the actor also vomited a couple of times. He went to the bathroom at about 2 to 2:30 pm and never came out.

Aditya Singh Rajput's funeral

As per online reports, Aditya's mother flew down to Mumbai to attend his funeral. Celebs such as Karan Jotwani, Rohit K Verma, Ashoke Pandit, Harsh Rajput and Rajiv Adatia amongst others attended his funeral. A port mortem was conducted but the autopsy reports are not yet out, it seems. Besides MTS Splitsvilla 9, Aditya also worked in shows such as Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Bad Boy season 4 and more.