TV actor and Splitsville fame Aditya Rajput Singh’s death shocked the industry. Ever since the sudden death of the 32-year-old actor, there has been a lot of speculation about his dying due to an overdose of drugs, as she found death in his apartment, while his mom has come to his support and sternly slammed these rumours and asked to stop maligning his son’s image, calling it the most cruel thing to do. Also Read - Aditya Singh Rajput sustained internal head injuries; post mortem to determine the exact cause of death

Aditya Singh Rajput's mother slammed the reports of him dying due to an overdose of drugs and says one should stop speculating and not malign his and his family's image. She spoke to the Hindustan Times and said," By making such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do". While there are reports that the actor also sustained a head injury, that could be the cause of his death.

Watch the video of Aditya Singh Rajput's mother who is shattered by his sudden death walking towards the hospital for his last rites.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the police officer reportedly said," A small injury on the rear left of his head was recorded during the panchnama. There was no bleeding, but there was a visible swelling on that part of the head. We suspect that he sustained a serious internal head injury. Doctors have also found a blockage in his heart. But the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained as a postmortem report is awaited. His viscera have been preserved for further examination". Aditya Singh Rajput's mother is extremely shaken by his death, and she was seen crying inconsolably at his last rites. In her interaction, she even mentioned talking to him hours before his death.

TV celebrity designer Rohit Verma too had slammed these speculations behind his back and asked the officials to do their job.