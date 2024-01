Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma made for an adorable on-screen jodi. People loved their chemistry in Katha Ankahee. The story of Viaan and Katha touched hearts. The story of Katha Ankahee was about Katha, a single parent, who needs funds for her son's medical treatment. She comes across Viaan, who offers help but she has to fulfill his desires. The story was beautifully portrayed by Adnan and Aditi. The show got amazing TRPs and good response from the audience. The jodi won many awards and is still one of the most loved. The show ended in December 2023 and fans were disappointed. Also Read - Pracchand Ashok: Mallika Singh talks about being paired with Adnan Khan for the first time; shares her excitement on playing Karuwaki [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Pracchand Ashok: Adnan Khan talks about being compared with Shah Rukh Khan for playing Emperor Ashoka; 'Not even trying to...' [Exclusive]

Adnan Khan misses working with Aditi Sharma

Now, Adnan Khan will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's show, Pracchand Ashok. Speaking exclusively to BollywoodLife, Adnan Khan spoke about his Katha Ankahee costar, Aditi Dev Sharma and he misses about her. He said, "I miss her. She is such a nice human being. She is so sweet and she is such a good actor. It was always wonderful to do scenes with her." Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Katha Ankahee, Anupamaa and more most viral Hindi TV shows

Trending Now

Adnan to be seen as Emperor Ashok in Pracchand Ashok

The story of Pracchand Ashok is about Emperor Ashok and his love story with Princess Karuwaki. He will be seen opposite RadhaKrishn actress Mallika Singh in the show. Adnan also spoke about his excitement and nervousness on taking up Pracchand Ashok. He said, "I am very very excited that I will get to explore something new. I am also slightly nervous because it is a completely new territory for me. But my excitement is more because when you do something new, you do it from your heart."

A look at TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

The promos of the show have left everyone surprised and people have loved the performances by Adnan and Mallika. Pracchand Ashok is all set to begin from February 6 on Colors.