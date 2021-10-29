Shehnaaz Gill has left all of us in tears with her moving tribute for Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai. The music video has their moments from Bigg Boss 13 and make us miss SidNaaz very dearly. It has been shot in the UK and is full of moments that give us goosebumps. Shehnaaz Gill's song has already crossed six million views and is trending on No.1 on YouTube. The song has very deep lyrics and she has sung it beautifully. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met and befriended one another in Bigg Boss 13. Though they never admitted that they were in a relationship, their bond was known to one and all. Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh has made more than Rs 40 crore in Punjab and is a hit. Also Read - Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'

Celebs have also come forward to show emotional support to Shehnaaz Gill. As we know, her popularity after Bigg Boss 13 spread all over Southeast Asia and even in the West. Afghanistan's star cricketer left a comment, "May Allah give you strength" with a heart emojis and hands raised in duas. This has warmed the hearts of Shehnaaz Gill's fans. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars who 'purple' BTS and are a part of the ARMY

Afghanistan's famous cricketer (bowler) rashid khan also commented on her latest post..?

Gud to see people from different fields also giving her stregnth ❤#TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/VTR0motrUB — ķåwäł♣?? (@kawal__virk) October 29, 2021

He is not the only one who has supported her. Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra and everyone has showered love on the video... Also Read - OMG! Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh beats Bell Bottom and others; BREAKS these 5 box office records

Tu Yaheen Hai (TRIBUTE) : Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill - SIDNAAZ https://t.co/CE8YQwL7AK via @YouTube — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 29, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

We can see that Shehnaaz Gill has got the support of many people. A number of Pakistani actresses, Punjabi singers and others also sent her love. The demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2, 2o21 came as a shock to her and everyone. We hope she gets strength and love in abundance.