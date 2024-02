Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship went through a lot of ups and downs in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Initially, when Samarth entered as a wild card contestant in the reality show and introduced himself as Isha's boyfriend, the Udaariyaan actress straightaway refused to acknowledge their relationship. This irked Samarth, who bashed Isha for lying. Later, Isha accepted that she and Samarth had indeed been dating for the past year. During their stint in Bigg Boss 17, we always noticed that the couple had frequent arguments over Abhishek Kumar; however, they never parted ways during their time on the show. Recently, Samarth Jurel posted a cryptic note on his respective social media, leading people to speculate that he had broken up with girlfriend Isha Malviya. Samarth has now addressed the rumours of his separation and unveiled the truth. Also Read - Mannara Chopra REACTS to Salman Khan mentioning her kiss controversy on Bigg Boss 17; says 'I was like...'

Samarth Jurel REACTS to rumours of break up with Isha Malviya

On Valentine's Day, Samarth posted the below message, expressing how some people have gotten so busy that they have time to meet others and post pictures and videos on social media, but sadly, they don't have any time for their loved ones. Everyone thought that Samarth's post was a direct jab at girlfriend Isha Malviya. Following the posting of the image, speculations were rife that Isha and Samarth had parted ways. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi cuts all her ties with Abhishek Kumar; makes it clear she doesn’t want any relation with him by taking this last step

Recently, when a publication carried out news about their breakup on their respective social media handles, Samarth called out the media and stated that the news about their breakup is completely false. Check out Samarth's reaction below.

Well, now that Samarth has made it clear, it is safe to say that both Isha and Samarth are still on good terms and are dating each other.